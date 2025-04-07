2027: Obi, Atiku Will Join SDP, Says Adewole Adebayo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023, has stated that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will soon join the party.

Adebayo made this revelation on Sunday on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme, saying that the collaboration would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu to Lagos.

It is worth mentioning that Abubakar and Obi were the presidential flag bearers in the 2023 presidential election on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively.

Also, the recent appearance of Peter Obi with Abubakar has sparked speculations concerning the defections. However, the duo had dismissed this rumours and affirmed their loyalties to their respective parties.

On Sunday, Adebayo stated that both Abubakar and Obi’s allies are in talks with the SDP and he has reliable information that Obi is joining the party.

“People are joining my party (SDP) and we are welcoming them. You can see how active I am in welcoming them,” he said.

“The only little issue we have with some of them is changing the culture, especially if they have not been in an environment where rules are taken seriously.

“Some of them are involved in boy scout-like activities and black market operations, but we are dealing with that. However, we welcome them into the party. We believe that they will strengthen the party.

“All these people you have mentioned; el-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and even former governor Peter Obi, are coming. A lot of people are coming, and we will welcome them.

“Supposedly, until somebody joins, we don’t know.

“But people have told me, and the financial secretary (SDP) has also informed me, that they are talking. So we will welcome everybody.

“Surely, when we come in, and we don’t become a tower of Babel; if we come in, follow the rules and allow one person to emerge transparently, clearly, without cheating, without criminality the way we did our convention in 2022, people applauded us transparently, no court case, no crisis, no allegations.

“If they can stick to our culture and follow the way we do in the SDP and produce a good alternative to Nigerians, we are going to manifestly defeat the APC and retire President Tinubu to Lagos or wherever he chooses in Nigeria.”