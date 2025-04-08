Protest: NUJ Demands Apology From Police Over Assault On Journalists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Rivers State Police Command to tender an unreserved public apology over the assault on five journalists during a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt or risk a statewide media blackout.

In a statement jointly signed by the Council Chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia, and Secretary, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, the NUJ condemned the actions of police officers involved, demanding their immediate identification and prosecution.

“The NUJ, as a watchdog of society, will not sit idly by while media practitioners are subjected to barbarism and brutality. Enough is enough,” the statement warned, noting that any further attack on journalists in the state would be “vehemently resisted.”

The union described the incident as “unprovoked, barbaric, and inhuman,” saying it amounted to a gross violation of the rights of the affected journalists.

The journalists were tear-gassed while covering the protest, with Opurum beaten, and detained by security operatives.

Expressing deep regret over the incident, the NUJ lamented that an institution tasked with safeguarding lives and property has turned its weapons on citizens, particularly journalists performing their lawful duties.

Despite the provocation, the union reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement and partnership with the police in the interest of peace and national development.

It, however, cautioned the police not to jeopardise the existing relationship with the media.

The NUJ also urged its members to remain calm and law-abiding, expressing hope that the police authorities would take decisive steps to address the matter and ensure a more respectful working relationship with journalists in Rivers State.