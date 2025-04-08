FG Speaks on Controversial Visa Ban By Saudi Arabia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has refuted claims that Saudi Arabia has imposed a visa ban on Nigerian travellers, describing the reports as “false and misleading”.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 7, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed that the Saudi authorities confirmed that the report was false.

Tuggar’s aide on media and communication, Alkasim Abdulkadir, signed the statement.

“The Saudi Tourism Centre confirmed no such directive exists. Current official travel guidelines only apply to the Hajj pilgrimage,” Tuggar stated.

The minister also disclosed that the only restriction is about tourist visa holders who are not allowed to stay in Makkah in the Hajj period.

“Visa holders cannot perform Hajj or remain in Makkah between April 29 and June 11 (01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH). The Hajj visa is the only approved valid entry permit for pilgrims,” he added.

The minister called on Nigerian travellers to cross check travel information with relevant embassies before they make their plans as he cautioned against the spread of unverified reports.

“The circulation of misinformation regarding travel restrictions is not only misleading but also causes unnecessary panic,” he said.