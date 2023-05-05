Nigerians Tip Victor Osimhen Next African Footballer Of The Year After Striker Lifts Serie A Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians on social media believe that Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, should be the next African footballer of the year after he aided his side to win their first Serie A title since the late Maradona led the club to the 1987 and 1990 championships.

The African Examiner writes that Victor Osimhen has enjoyed a spectacular season with Napoli, scoring 21 goals in 26 matches in the Serie A 2022/2023 season. 10 of the 21 goals were scored at home while he scored 11 goals at away games.

This development has made some Nigerians believe that the Super Eagles talisman should be voted African Player of the year as according to them he deserved the award.

However, Victor Osimhen is not the only African that is having a great season as Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez, who plays for English giants, Manchester City, can still contest for the African footballer of the year as his team is in the Champions league and also sits first in the premiership.

This, notwithstanding, some folks still believe that Oshimhen deserves the award as he has contributed more than Mahrez and Mohammed Salah of Liverpool this season in terms of goal contribution and assists. The African Examiner gathers some of their views as seen on Twitter below:

@OgbeniDipo writes: “Victor Osimhen is clear for the African Footballer of The Year Award this year. I hope fellow Nigerians who will be voting will vote for him and not come back to give us very foolish excuses why they voted for someone else. Awon oloshi.”

@Letter_to_Jack writes: “When the voting for this year’s African Footballer of The Year award is open, please tell our brothers and sisters with voting power to vote Osimhen. I no wan hear say person vote Salah this time around.”

@akinwale_keji writes: “can we have the names of Nigerians that are eligible to vote? let’s start the battle from home cos that one vote can matter at the end of the day Victor deserve it o.”

@Tunnykvng writes: “Hearing names like Mahrez and Hakimi, Victor Osimhen is the African footballer of the year. My word is final.”

@FaruqBashar writes: “Nobody fit follow Osimhen drag African Footballer of the year this year.”

@Olamide0fficial writes: “African Footballer Of The Year belongs to Victor Osimehn this year. He deserves it!”

@Seankleann writes: “I don’t think anything or anyone can stop Victor Osimhen from winning African Footballer of the year this season. Not even Mahrez and Sallah can stop him.”