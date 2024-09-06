Nigerians To Use NIN To Buy 50kg Bag Of Rice At Reduced Price Of N40k

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that only buyers with National Identification Numbers would be considered as it begins the sale of 30, 000 metric tonnes of milled rice to Nigerians at a reduced cost of N40,000 per 50kg bag.

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in the flag-off ceremony on Thursday, saying that the rice intervention will be purchased strictly on a “one person, one bag” basis.

According to Kyari, the 50kg bags of rice, fixed at a flat rate of ₦40,000, is part of the Federal Government’s decision to make subsidised milled rice affordable to curtail the present hardships in the country.

He said: “This food intervention can be said to be timely considering the times and challenges we are in as citizens of this great nation.

“As one of the numerous efforts of the present administration to cushion the effect of high cost of food commodities, kindly join me in applauding the immense efforts of the present administration such as the release of 42,000MT of Assorted Food Commodities (AFC) to vulnerable and the 30,000MT of milled rice which is being flagged-off for sales to Nigerians today September 5, 2024.”

Speaking concerning the buyer verification, Kyari disclosed that a multi-disciplinary government task force has been put in place to make sure there is transparency and broad distribution in the scheme.

“In view of the above, I urge our dear citizens to cooperate with the relevant agencies of government who will try to serve you to achieve this great initiative of government.

“It is expected that with the injection of 30,000MT (1000 trucks of 30MT each of this important staple into Nigeria’s food balance sheet, it will not only crash the price of rice but also other closer food substitutes and alternatives,” he said.