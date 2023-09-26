NLC, TUC Announces Indefinite Nationwide Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, on Tuesday have announced a nationwide strike due to the failure of the Federal Government to meet their demands.

The Labour unions disclosed this on Tuesday that the action would begin on October 3, 2023.

The African Examiner writes that both unions spoke with reporters shortly after their National Executive Council meetings in Abuja.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated that an indefinite strike became inevitable because of the government’s lackadaisical stance in meeting the demands raised by both unions.

In view of this, Ajaero stated that the executive councils of both unions, having taken into consideration the position of the government in the wake of the subsidy removal policy, left them with no option but to call for an indefinite strike.

Also speaking, President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo stated that it has been agreed that starting from October 3rd all workers are expected to withdraw their services.





