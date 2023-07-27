NNPC Discovers 240 Illegal Oil Refineries, Pipeline Connections In One Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has stated that it recorded 240 incidents concerning crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta in one week.

NNPC, in a documentary on its social media handle on Wednesday, disclosed that the incidents mostly happened in Bayelsa state between July 15 and 21, 2023

Giving a breakdown of the events, the company stated that it discovered 93 illegal pipeline connections and 69 illegal refineries and disconnections were ongoing.

“War on crude oil theft: 93 illegal pipeline connections discovered and 69 illegal refineries destroyed in the Niger Delta in the past week,” the company wrote.



“27 pipeline vandalism, 30 arrest/wooden boats/trucks, 13 vessels AIS infractions, five oil spills, one document validation, and two illegal vessels.”

Some of the illegal refineries and pipelines discovered were located in Upata, and Abua, Rivers state, and Gbokoda, Delta state.



In the documentary video, the NNPC said the illegalities were discovered using its maritime intelligence system.

The oil firm added that repair work was ongoing on the vandalized pipeline.

“27 cases of pipeline vandalism were recorded and are being repaired, 13 automatic identification system infractions were flagged using NNPC’s maritime intelligence system and have been escalated to the navy through NNPC’s incidence management and reporting application,” the company said.



“30 wooden boats used in conveying stolen crude oil were confiscated in the past week, with some in Gbokodo, Delta state while two illegal vessels were arrested and five cases of oil spill recorded.”

It further added that it would not relent in its fight against crude oil theft in the country.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



