No Rift Between Buhari, Jonathan –Adesina Tells “Bitter” Nigerians

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidency has rebuffed claims that President Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, are at loggerheads, describing those who hold such thought as bitter Nigerians.

The spokesman of the president, Femi Adesina, stated this on Friday in an article titled: said some citizens are unnecessarily giving themselves sleepless nights over nothing.

He writes: “But here are the two main men, treating each other like brothers. May the wailers stop wailing. May the Bitter-Enders be purged of bitterness.”

He recalled that during the build-up to the 2015 general elections, many Nigerians were divided between Jonathan and Buhari and it is still surprising that up till now many have still not moved on as they continue to find fault with every policy of the present government.

He added: “They became wailing wailers, and whenever they began to ululate, you would think raw pepper had been inserted into their tender and sensitive parts. Or that their lollipops had been taken away. They throw tantrums. But I have news for the Bitter-Enders.”

He further disclosed that former president Jonathan came to the State House, along with President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou to discuss with President Buhari about the crisis in Mali.

Adesina writes: “I was privileged to sit in at the meeting between our former President and the incumbent. And I took away some lessons, which should really be for everyone. President Buhari and his guest came into the diplomatic room of the Presidential Villa together. Our President ushered Dr Jonathan to the visitor’s seat.

“A while back, Jonathan was the host in that very same room, ushering visitors to their seat. Now, he is in that same seat. If President Buhari visits the seat of power after May, 2023, he too would be ushered by somebody else. Such is life. Are you holding tight to anything today? Vanity of vanity.

“We are all birds of passage. Nothing lasts forever. Not power. Not position. Not any office. Not even life. A vital lesson I’ve learnt from President Buhari is his constant realization that he would not be in State House forever. He would often tell in private conversations: “While we are here, we shall do our very best.”

“Gen. Yakubu Gowon was in Dodan Barracks for nine years. He left. Olusegun Obasanjo was there, left the first time, came back again, left willy-nilly after eight years. Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chief Ernest Shonekan, and all former living leaders use the visitor’s seat, if they come a-visiting today. The only thing permanent in life is change.

“How was the atmosphere between President Buhari and Dr Jonathan? Calm, friendly, characterized by absolutely no tension. No animosity. While uncountable Jonathanians and Buharists were spitting in one another’s eyes round the country, abusing one another’s father and mother at the same time, here were the two men, the perfect picture of geniality. I say again, no tension, absolutely none. They were both perfect pictures of civility.

“Dr Jonathan gave a rundown of the situation in Mali. When he concluded, and made his recommendations, President Buhari was full of praises for him, saying he had elucidated clearly the Malian conundrum. “Thank you for updating me so effectively. I have a very good brief of events now”, President Buhari said. He promised to wade into the Malian situation, along with some other key Ecowas leaders.

“With the briefing concluded, Dr Jonathan went into other issues. He thanked the President for giving him an official jet to make his travels convenient, and equally expressed appreciation for the Itakpe-Warri railway complex named after him last weekend. “It’s a big present for me. Thank you so much,” he said.”

Adesina also revealed that when it was time to go, the former President made a move for the visitor’s exit door.

“But President Buhari would have none of it. He led him through the exit exclusively meant for a sitting President. Very impressive”, he noted.