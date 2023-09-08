Northern Group Kicks Against Call To Sack NNPCL Boss, Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A social cultural group under the aegis of the Northern Action Groups has rejected the call by some individuals demanding the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari.

The group attributed the increases in daily crude oil production to the effort of the NNPC Limited in combating oil theft and attacks on pipelines by some criminal element.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the spokesman for the group Abdulhameed Enaji, noted that the NNPCL has put strategic measures in place to ensure that the environment is safeguarded and preserved.

The group said as a result, the levels of pollution have drastically reduced which has made the environment safer for Nigerians.





