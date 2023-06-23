African American-owned News App Makes History

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hayti, the leading African American-owned news aggregation app that pulls content solely from Black publishers, has made history as the officially recognized largest source of podcasts led by Black hosts.

Launched in 2021, Hayti is currently the largest Black-owned news and podcast app in the United States. The platform was developed to influence and disrupt the mainstream conversation around Black culture and lifestyle, by providing news and information from solely Black content creators all in one place.

Aside from being the largest Black-owned app to deliver articles, videos, and podcasts all in one app, it is also the first mobile app to feature over 200 Black publishers on both Android and iOS as well as the first Black-owned mobile app to feature over 2,000 Black podcasters on Android and iOS.

Hayti is available for free download for iPhones from Apple’s App Store and for Android phones from Google Play Store.

Named after a historic North Carolina city that served as a hub for Black entrepreneurship, it provides up-to-date news coverage, featuring content aggregated from Black content creators around the world.

When the app first launched, it aggregated print and on-air news. Expanding its reach into podcasts allows Hayti to continue to serve the Black community as the largest consumer of media in the U.S.

Chief Executive of Hayti, Cary Wheelous disclosed this in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday.

Wheelous is a tech entrepreneur that launched a platform to aggregate news and information from Black voices that need to be heard on a global scale.

Notably, it is a platform where you can catch all the conversations, interviews, breaking news, business, entertainment, and podcasts in an all-in-one app. Its newly added podcast section on the app makes it easier for users to find, listen, share, and save podcasts from their favorite Black podcasters.

Hayti is cementing its legacy as a historic platform by expanding its news app with access to over 2,000 Black podcasters. This record-breaking achievement is critical.

The decision to expand its reach into podcasts is in direct response to the needs of its target demographic. Recent studies show that 62 percent of Black podcast listeners said they listen to podcasts at least in part for exposure to hosts that look and sound like they do.

According to the CEO, launching the podcast section of the app was so important to him because he wants everyone, no matter their preference of news, to find a home at Hayti.

“A majority of our community already surfs social media apps to keep up with the Black news cycle. Creating a news aggregation app from credible Black publishers and outlets allows our community to connect with culturally relevant, fact-checked information and stop the spread of misinformation on social media”, he added.

Similarly, a renowned award-winning podcaster and on-air talent, Camille Kauer applauded the giant strides taken by the platform.

“As a Black woman who has worked in media and entertainment for decades, I cannot express enough how Hayti’s existence as a one-stop platform is a game changer for creators and our community. “It is an honor to have my podcast The E-Spot with Camille on Hayti.

“The amount of support from listeners everywhere who appreciate the value of getting their news and podcasts from a source they can trust because it’s a truly Black-owned platform is unmatchable”, she stressed.





