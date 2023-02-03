Notorious Armed Robbers Apprehended In Their Hideout In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu state police Command have arrested three male armed Robbery Suspects in the state.

It said “one Chukwuneku Monday (a.k.a “Boss”) aged 39 and Agu Emmanuel (a.k.a “Fuckoyor”) aged 22, were arrested in their criminal hideout at New Artisan Enugu, on 23/01/2023; while Nnamani Monday (a.k.a “Sewa”) aged 21, was also arrested on 31/01/2023, following the confessional statements of the others.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP, Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen Friday morning in Enugu.

He said: “their arrest, which was actualized through the combined efforts of Police Operatives and Detectives of Enugu State Command, respectively serving in Awkunanaw Police Division and the Anti-Robbery Section of the State CID Enugu, led to the recovery of two (2) locally-fabricated pistols, including one (1) Chief Revolver pistol with eight (8) live 9mm caliber of ammunition.

“The suspects, who confessed to having perpetrated acts of armed robbery and other heinous crimes in different parts of Enugu metropolis and its environment, will be arraigned in court once the consolidated investigation into the case is concluded at the State CID Enugu.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while commending the efforts of the Police Officers involved in the operational breakthrough, has enjoined citizens of the State to remain law-abiding and continue to assist the Command with credible information.

The Enugu police boss, equally urged the residents to always avail the security operatives with intelligence she requires to rid the State of unrepentant criminals and the actualization of a secured, peaceful, credible and acceptable 2023 General Elections in the State.