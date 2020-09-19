Edo Decides: Counting Of Votes Begin As Police Warn No Offender Will Go Unpunished

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sorting and counting of votes in the Edo governorship election have begun in parts of Edo Central Senatorial District.

Also, some other parts in the state have concluded voting.

At Central Primary School, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Ward 6, units 1 to 5, counting had been concluded in some units and results have been declared.

At Central Primary school, Emu, Esan South East Local Government Area, Ward 5, sorting and counting were ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Similar situation was observed at Ward 2 Unit 8, Ikeken in Esan South East Local Governement Area of Edo.

Official results announced at some polling units are as follows:

Ward 2 Unit 2 Ownu Primary School Ovbiomu II Owan East LGA.

PDP- 142, APC – 126

Ward 04 (Uhe/Idumuogbo/Idumueke), PU 04 (Utantan Primary School, Igueben), Igueben LGA

APC – 240, PDP – 238

Esan North East LGA. Ward: Egbele (01) PU: Uromi Unuwazi Primary School II (008)

APC – 44, PDP – 67

Etsako-East LGA Ward: 001 – Agenebode, PU: 009 (Egbadu 2)

APC -215, PDP -103

Etsako East: Eramhe Primary School, Okpella III. Ward 7, PU: 3a

APC – 126, PDP – 126

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Adeleye Oyebade in charge of Edo Governoship Evening Security Monitoring Team, has warned that nobody who violated electoral laws would go unpunished.

Oyebade said this on Saturday in Benin, after inspecting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office where the final collation of the Edo governorship election results would take place.

He said that while election was still ongoing, the security agencies appealed to the electorate and major actors not to cross the line but do the needful.

He noted that every security agency in the state under the banner of Inter Agencies Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), were all involved in the election security to ensure free, fair and acceptable results at the end of the poll.

