Nsukka LGA Wins Enugu U-15 Youth Games; Pockets N1m Cash Prize

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nsukka local government area on Sunday emerged overall winner of the just concluded U- 15 Enugu youth games held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with a total 21 gold 11 silver and 11 Bronze just as they smiled home with one Million naira.

Oji River the first runners up went home with N500,000.00 prize money in the tournament featured by all the 17 local governments areas of the state.

However, youths from Ezeagu Council area of the state defeated their Udi local government counterparts by 3-2 in the football category of the youth games.

The Ezeagu team began their winning spree by outscoring Udi by two goals to one in the first half of the game.

But hard fighting Udi came from one goal down in the first half to lead Ezeagu by two goals to one in the second half.

Twenty minutes to end the second half, Ezeagu equalised through a penalty and put in the winning goal at the 82nd minute.

Speaking on the exercise the state commissioner for youth Sports, Barrister Lloyd Ekweremadu commended all the participants to the games.

He said that they performed beyond expectation, urging them to do better when they go for the National Sports Festival taking place in Asaba, Delta State in September.

“I am pleased to say that you have exceeded our expectations. Each of you displayed your ability. You are all winners,”

The sports commissioner explained that the games were to prepare them for future sports tournaments especially the forthcoming National Sports Festival, adding that Gov. Mbah is committed to improving sports development in the state.

He also applauded the co-sponsors of the U-15 Enugu State Youth Games, China Communications Construction Company, CCCC for their interest in sports development in Enugu State.