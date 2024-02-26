Protester Sets Self On Fire In Front Of Israeli Embassy In Washington, DC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A man set himself on fire outside Israel’s embassy in Washington, DC, on Sunday afternoon in an apparent act of protest.

The person was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was harmed in the incident, Israel’s foreign ministry told The Times of Israel.

The demonstrator was not immediately identified.

First responders arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), according to DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Secret Service members extinguished the blaze and the man was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators searched the man’s vehicle “as a precaution,’’ a Secret Service spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Several first responders were seen outside the embassy.

This is the second persons setting themselves on fire outside an Israeli building in the US during Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza.

A woman on Dec. 1 self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta (in the U.S. state of Georgia).

One security guard there was injured as he tried to stop her from harming herself.

A Palestinian flag was reportedly found on the ground. (NAN)