Mother Arrested For Kidnapping Daughter, Demands N3m Ransom From Hubby

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Police Command has arrested 25-year-old Rahama Sulaiman for allegedly kidnapping her six-year-old daughter and demanding a N3 million ransom from her husband.

The woman allegedly took the daughter to a nearby relative in Madobi Local Government Area (LGA) to keep for her and claimed she would be away for four days.

Speaking at the Kano Police Command’s headquarters on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said they received a report from the husband, Kabiru Shehu, that his daughter had been kidnapped.

In a follow-up investigation, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA and the wife, who was earlier divorced by the husband, confessed to having planned the kidnapping of her daughter.

The suspect explained that her ex-husband had not given her money to feed the children for over 10 months, so she decided to kidnap their daughter to get money to take care of his children.

Sulaiman said, “I called him and told him that our daughter was missing, and we went to the police together and reported the matter. Inside the police station, I gave him the number of the guy that would receive the ransom.”

The woman expressed regret over her actions and announced that she had reconciled with her husband. The husband confirmed that they had reconciled, adding that his wife had never done such before.

The Kano State Police Command also paraded other criminals, including kidnappers and drug dealers.

The police recovered over 600 parcels of Indian hemp during their operations. The suspects will be charged after investigation, according to the police commissioner.

Among the suspects paraded was Ashiru Mohammed, a 23-year-old man from Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Dala LGA, Kano. He was said to be in possession of five parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Kofar Mata Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, Kano State.

The police recovered an additional 605 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp during an intelligence-led operation.

The Kano State Police Command also paraded suspected armed robbers who were arrested while ammunitions recovered from them were displayed. The police warned criminals to desist from their activities, saying they would not be spared by the law.