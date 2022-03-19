Obiano Under Investigation For N42 Billion Fraud – EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the immediate-past governor of Anambra State is currently being grilled over alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N42 billion.

An authoritative source in the EFCC disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The source said the former governor was being interrogated over the alleged misapplication of N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.

According to the source, part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.

The Commission on Friday told NAN that the former governor was in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on March 17.

Obiano was arrested on Thursday at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and brought to Abuja on Friday morning.

The commission said the former governor had not been released.

Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFFC, on Friday, told NAN that: “The former governor is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation and I cannot say exactly when he will be released. I don’t know how long the exercise will take.

“All I can tell you now is that he is still in the EFCC custody in Abuja,” he said.

Obiano was arrested by EFCC on Thursday night, hours after handing over to the new Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

NAN