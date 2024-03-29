Actors Guild Of Nigeria Speaks On Zack Orji’s Health Status

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has stated that the veteran actor, Zack Orji underwent two successful brain surgeries.

The national President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, stated this on Thursday saying that Zack Orji is in good health.

According to Rollas, Zack needed to be flown abroad for a post-surgery evaluation and he lamented the false information about the death of his colleague.

He said: “Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense. That was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that.

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on is inhuman.”