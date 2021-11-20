Ohanaeze Ndigbo Recalls Suspended National Youth Leader, Okafor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The youth wing of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has recalled its suspended national leader, Damian Okafor.

This is contained in a release signed by National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Adiele, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

African Examiner reports that Okafor was suspended by the organisation’s National Executive Council on Sept. 26 for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office and high-handedness.

The group said Okafor’s suspension was borne out of the Organisation’s burning desire to promote, propagate and defend the ethos of its founding fathers.

It however, noted that Okafor was being recalled due to observable positive changes in his character and in line with the theme of the year 2021 World Igbo Day celebration, “Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya”, which means ” Be Your Brother’s Keeper”.

“After exhaustive deliberations at our emergency NEC meeting, held in Government House Owerri on Nov. 19, 2021, we have resolved the following :

“That the unfortunate decision to suspend our National Youth Leader, Engr Damian Okafor, is hereby cancelled and he is fully reinstated with all the rights and privileges of the office of the National Youth Leader.

“That he should be encouraged by all sons and daughters of Ala Igbo (Igbo land), to deliver on his mandate,” the group said.

It thanked Amb. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo ; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an eminent Igbo statesman and the South-East governors for their timely inerventions, which led to the recall.

It also thanked traditional and religious leaders of the geo-political zone for giving peace a chance for the overall interest of Igbo land.

NAN























