(BREAKING): Buhari Off To London For Check-Up

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is proceeding on an extended foreign trip that will last beyond two weeks with a four-day stop in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya to participate in the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50), scheduled for 3rd – 4th March, 2022.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday morning, explained Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

It reads: “Sequel to an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Tuesday, 1st March to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50), scheduled for 3rd – 4th March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP For The Implementation Of The Environmental Dimension Of The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.”