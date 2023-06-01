Ohanaeze Youth Sets Agenda For Mbah, Nwifuru, Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The youth of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has asked the three new governors in the South-East not to disappoint the people who voted them into office. The new governors are – Peter Mbah- Enugu, Francis Nwifuru- Ebonyi and Alex Otti-Abia. In a statement made available to journalists by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he told the governors that it is time to face governance. Okwu, who observed that the journey to victory for the three governors was not an easy route, said they must justify the confidence reposed on them. “We want to heartily congratulate the three brand new governors in the South-East. It is the will of God that the mantle of leadership will be on them at this historic moment. “In Enugu, Barr Peter Mbah, against all odds emerged as the governor of the coal.