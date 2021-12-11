Ohaneze Felicitates With Imo Governor, Uzodimma @63

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President -General of Igbo umbrella organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, on behalf of the body, felicitates with governor Hope Uzodinma, of Imo State, on the occasion of his 63rd Birthday .

According to Obiozor, “Ohanaeze has followed with immense satisfaction your track records of audacity, empathy, kindness, consistency, character comeliness, patriotic charismatic-inter ethnic prowess”.

“The seasoned scholar and diplomat pointed out that even before Uzodinma became a Governor, he had remained very committed and supportive to Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obiozor recalled his earlier predictions on the governor, “that as an enigma with profound insight, strategic thinking, overflowing large heart, friendly finesse and an incredible capacity to radiate grace under pressure, divine favours and greater heights will continue to be his portion”.

The Ohaneze Boss, in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu Saturday, via the National publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, remarked that as “the governor of Imo State, in spite of the obvious challenges, Uzodinma has demonstrated courage, passion, focus and determination to write his name in gold in the sands of time.

He said “Your Excellency, it is the prayers of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide that you will celebrate many more years in robust health and prosperity.