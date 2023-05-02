Ohaneze, Insists On Restructuring Nigeria

….To Establish an Investment Company.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new President General of the Igbo umbrella body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has harped on the need for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying the existing political structure is highly defective and totally against the South East zone of Nigeria.

Speaking to Newsmen Monday at the Ohaneze national headquarters in Enugu, at the end of their maiden National Executive Committee meeting under his watch, the new Ohaneze boss, and publisher of a Lagos based Nigerian tabloid, the Champion newspapers, insisted that the country was not properly structured hence, the incessant agitations by some segments of the nation.

According to him “We in Ohanaeze Ndigbo believe that Nigeria is not properly structured. We believe that this country should be restructured.

“And for the avoidance of doubt, people continue talking about Ojukwu’s seceding.

“I think the question of restructuring is still very important and that is why Ohanaeze is talking about restructuring Nigeria.”

He promised that his administration will create job opportunities in Igbo land, stressing that unemployment is the root cause of most challenges facing the country

On agriculture, the Ohanaeze President said it will be a major area his Administration will look into, adding that if properly developed, it would boost the economy of Igboland, provide enough food and job opportunities and help to stop criminality in the region.

“When we talk about agriculture, many people believe that we don’t have a plan. In Igbo land, we have enough agricultural potentials to feed our people and to earn enough money to run our affairs even without relying on the monthly oil allocation they get from the Federal government.

“This can be if we develop our agriculture in the South-East. We have seedlings that can grow in all kinds of land if we develop them.

“And we will have enough to eat and enough to export through foreign agents, and This will improve our gross domestic products.

“The greatest wealth of any people is agriculture and we are going to use it. Ohanaeze will set up a special committee on agriculture that will work with the state government, ministries for agriculture in all the states will be involved.

“We will use Ohanaeze to energize our system, work with the state government to make sure that we create jobs for our people.

“If we develop agriculture, it will be enough to absorb these people who are unemployed and that will help us to stop criminality,” he stated.

He further stressed on the importance of restoring Igbo cultures and history, adding that he will request the South-East Governors in the next 60 days, to allocate land for the building of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Cultural Center.

Iwuanyanwu explained the idea is to help the younger generation know more about the Igbo culture and history.

The president also disclosed plans by his administration to establish what he referred to as Ohaneze ndigbo investment company that we will be operated as a limited Liability Organization, aimed at enhancing the economy of the Igbo Nation.