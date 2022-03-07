Kyari Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has brought the suspended deputy commissioner (DCP) of police, Abba Kyari, to a federal high court in Abuja.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 are Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu. All the three defendants are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Others include Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne who are alleged drug traffickers who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In the charge filed by, NDLEA director of prosecution and legal services, Joseph Sunday, before the federal high court, the agency accused Kyari and is four accomplices, who are police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine estimated to be worth 17.55 kilograms.

Upon arraignment, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the sixth and seventh defendants entered a “guilty” plea and pleaded to the court for mercy.

“My lord, I’m guilty; have mercy,” the seventh defendant said.