One Dead As Protests Over Hijab Rock Kwara School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disagreement trails over wearing of hijab by Muslim students in Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State has left one dead while others sustained different degrees of injuries.

An anonymous source disclosed that unknown people armed with dangerous weapons unleashed terror on peaceful protesters at the school. It was gathered that yesterday’s protest was borne out of the January 17 decision of authorities of the school to prevent hijab-wearing Muslim pupils from entering the school.

Consequently, the state government intervened and directed that the status quo be maintained; saying that hijab or beret-wearing should be made optional in all grant-aided schools.

To prevent escalation of the fracas, the state government announced the closure of the school.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu said that: “The state government condemns the resort to violence in the government-owned Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo yesterday. This is totally unacceptable.

“The state government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.