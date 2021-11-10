Onitsha, Nnewi On Lockdown For IPOB’s Leader, Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Onitsha the commercial city and Nnewi the industrial town of Anambra State, were completely deserted on Wednesday, as residents and traders observed another sit-at-home in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB who appeared in court today.

As usual, reminisce of the IPOB’s suspended Monday weekly sit-at-home, markets, commercial banks and other financial institutions, street shops and private offices, were all under lock and key.

Traders, workers and owners of businesses stayed away to observe the sit-at-home.

Even Federal Government establishments in Onitsha and Nnewi, including Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and many others were also shut for business transactions.
























