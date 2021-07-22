Only God, Osun People Can Decide My Re-Election –Oyetola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday disclosed that there was no “real quarrel” within the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state and he expressed optimism that he would be re-elected for another term.

Oyetola, who spoke with newsmen in his Iragbiji residence, stated that he could win another term in 2022 with the current crises in the ruling party.

According to the governor, there were ongoing efforts to reconcile with those that had disagreements.

He said, “Election winners are determined by performance or ratings by people but most importantly, God determines winners of election. There is no real quarrel in APC. What we have is basically disagreement on principles.”

Speaking on the arrears of modulated salary owed workers by the immediate past administration, Oyetola disclosed that he has promised to offset the arrears during his electioneering.

He disclosed that fulfilling the promise will depend on the resources available for his government adding that he would continue to place high premium on workers’ welfare.

“Only a few states pay salaries now, I have been paying full salaries since 2018. I have implemented minimum wage while many states are yet to do so. I am not reneging on my promise to pay salary arrears, but that will be subject to availability of funds,” Oyetola said.























