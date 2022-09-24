Osinbajo’s Name Missing As APC Unveils 422- Members Presidential Campaign Council

Nigerians React on Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2023 candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, has sparked social media reactions.

The council list, which comprises about 422 members, was released to the press on Friday by the PCC Secretary, James Faleke, a federal lawmaker.

In the list Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who contested against Tinubu was missing but ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, first runner-up at the primary, was present and named Special Adviser on Infrastructure.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the PCC Chairman, Tinubu is the Deputy Chairman, and APC National Chairman, Deputy Chairman II.

Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima is the Vice Chairman; Plateau Governor Simon Lalong, Director General; Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director, Operations; Hadiza Usman, Deputy Director, Administration.

Others who made the list are former and serving Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members and Ministers.

The rest are government officials, party elders (Campaign Patrons) and chieftains in States, women and youth leaders, as well as thespians.

African Examiner reports that APC Governors (and governorship candidates) will serve as the Coordinator of their States and a few of them will also act as Zonal Coordinator or Special Adviser.

The Directors are Festus Keyamo, Public Affairs; Femi Fani-Kayode, New Media; Bayo Onanuga, Media and Publicity; Mohammed Idris, Strategic Communications; Aminu Jaji, Contact and Mobilization.

Bello Goronyo, Youth Mobilization; Birnin Kudu, Parliamentarian; Mustapha Muhaja, Campaign Planning; Wale Edun, Finance; Babatunde Fashola, Election Planning and Monitoring.

Gbemisola Saraki, Trade and Economic; Bobboi Kagama, Labour; Abike Dabiri, Protocol and Events; Nuhu Ribadu, Stakeholders Relations; Musa Babayo, Policy and Research; Ade Omole, Diaspora.

Hassan Liman, Legal; Jubril Abdulmalik, Intelligence and Security; Kolade Alabi, Local Government; Musiliu Obanikoro, SDGs; Ayuba Gufwan, PWD; Jack Rich, Fund Raising; Zack Orji, Performing Arts, among others.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to react to the news of Osinbajo’s omission. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@olasekoni writes: “It’s obvious Osinbajo is still bitter about the outcome of APC primaries. People should allow him to nurse his wound in peace .”

ogun Murtala Muhammed writes: “Why is Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff and Boss Mustapha not all on the list? You are not near sound.”

@toluwasevic writes: “I am very sure he will not want to associate himself with tinubu campaign because he will not want to lose the support of the church.”

@olasekoni writes: “I feel he has shown lack of interest hence why he is not on the list.”

@OluaJustus writes: “You people are funny u expect a sitting vice president to be in campaign organization. They should have added Buhari also nah.”

@IsmaelDattijo writes: “ do u guys care about a person dat unable to deliver is polling unit to his boss in 2019.”

@Engr_soulz writes: “He is not bitter but no good Nigeria or Christian will support same faith ticket.”

@ManLikeIcey writes: “Professor Yemi Osinbajo rejected to be on APC’s Presidential Council list but deluded BATists want to turn the story around.”

@Nkemchor_ writes: “This is well expected. Osinbajo’s use in APC has expired. I don’t expect him to work for Tinubu’s victory.”

@BrightOkuta writes: “You shouldn’t be surprised Osinbajo is not on the APC 2023 presidential campaign council list. Osinbajo is obviously against Muslim-Muslim ticket. It will be insulting to his probity and piety.”