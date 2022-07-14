Osun Guber: Police Service Commission Calls For Adherence To Rules Of Engagement By Personnel

…. Deploy Operatives To 30 LGAS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has dispatched Staff Monitors to the 30 Council Areas of Osun State to monitor conduct of Officers during the Governorship election holding on Saturday, July 16th, 2022.

It said the Commission will also be at the Situation Room of the Civil Society Organizations CSOs and the Security Control Room at the Police State Command Headquarters in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

According to its Spokesman Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement made available to African Examiner on Thursday, “the first batch of the Commission’s delegation arrived Osun State on Tuesday, July 12th while the second batch are expected in the various Local Government Areas today Thursday 14th of July 2022.

“Commission Chairman Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, urged Police Officers involved in the security of the elections to beat the record set during the recently held Ekiti Governorship election that was widely adjudged to be free and fair.

“Alhaji Smith called for greater commitment from the Police so that the Osun Election will signpost a bright future for election policing especially as the nation counts down to the 2023 General elections.

“He advised the Staff of the Commission to strive to also maintain a high level of commitment adding that the Commission will not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting during the national assignment.

“The Police Officers he admonished, should work professionally and avoid all partisan tendencies during the elections.

Ani hinted the commission has already released dedicated telephone numbers for interested Nigerians to call to complain of any infraction or commend exemplary conduct of Police Officers during the election.

“The numbers are: 08055606514; 08033345362; 07037158656

He added that the “Police Service Commission has the Constitutional responsibility to appoint, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control on all Police Officers with the exception of the Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission also believes that the success of elections in the country hugely depends on the ability of the Police to maintain law and order during such elections where every Nigerian will have an unhindered opportunity to exercise his or her democratic rights to vote and be voted for and for such votes to count.

He said the Commission is determined to ensure that this is entrenched in the country through these deliberate efforts to ensure the Police, the lead Agency in Internal security, including election Security, operates within established rules and regulations.