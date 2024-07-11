Over 800 Thousand Enugu Women Benefit From Women’s Voice Empowerment, Says Action Aid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over eight hundred thousand women in Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria, have benefited from an empowerment project organized by ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), in collaboration with 3 Local Women Right groups and 12 community based organization (partners) through its project, Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria (WVL-N).

Country Director of Action Aid, Andrew Mamedu who disclosed this at closeout and dissemination ceremony of the WVL-N Project in Enugu State at the Amadeo Event Center, Enugu, explained that the project was funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

Our correspondent reports that the event was held to celebrate the amazing impact of the project in Enugu state.

Mamedu represented by Collins Chime further disclosed that with funding from GAC, the project has reached 898,578 women and other individuals directly or indirectly.

He noted that they supported the women in Enugu State across 17 local government areas and 27 communities in different intervention areas.

The Country Director stressed that the impact of their work was evident in transforming lives, adding that the project has recorded huge success and lauded the dedication of their partners , stakeholders and the communities.

Mamedu expressed thanks to the Enugu State government for providing the conducive environment for them, stating that the change they made will continue to resonate in years to come.

Further information from the Media Advisory released to newsmen at the end of the event indicated that with funding from GAC, the project has reached 898, 578 women and girls directly and indirectly reached 1,367,012 women, girls’ men, boys and Persons with Disabilities in Enugu state through intervention relating to Women Economic Empowerment Programme.

The project equally addressed Gender Based Violence/Violence Against Women and Girls, Women’s Peer Education and Women’s Political and Leadership participation.

The WVL-N project, the media Advisory added, works with state actors, schools, MDAs, Communities, GBV Survivors, Media and religious leaders to ensure that issues concerning women and girls are captured and appropriate laws and policies are put in place to cub this menace.

“For the past 5 years the project has impacted the lives of women, girls and their families and have given a voice to the women and girls.

“The project in 5 years has invested N296,202,203.53 naira and has impacted over 2 million individuals in Enugu state. This achievement is a testament to the power of collective action and the unwavering dedication of all our partners, stakeholders, and community members.

According to the group, “The Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria (WVL – Nigeria) project is a five-year project that is funded by Global Affairs, Canada.

“The project is building the capacities and supporting activities of Local and National Women’s Rights Organizations and movements who seek to empower women and girls, advance the protection of women and girls’ rights, and achieve gender equality in Nigeria.”