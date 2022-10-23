Tinubu Donates N100m To Kano Flood Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 polls, Bola Tinubu, has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.

Tinubu announced the donation during a dinner organized in his honour by Kano business community council on Saturday in Kano.

The presidential candidate called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the state and the nation in general.

Tinubu said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected Local Government Areas.

The APC candidate said if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest,” he said

Tinubu noted that the Federal Government had taken several measures to build infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth, not just for the North or Kano but the entire country.

He also commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his stride in Infrastructure development in the state.

Tinubu, who described Ganduje as a “friend and a reliable partner”, said that the relationship between Kano and Lagos dated back to years due to the similarities between the two economic giants.

The APC presidential candidate also promised the business community that he would provide enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

He thanked the business community for the honour and promised to look into their blue print, if elected.

“If we win the election, we will call your representatives and see how we can move the nation forward,” he said.