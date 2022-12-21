Why Doyin Okupe Resigned – Yunusa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council Spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, has stated that Doyin Okupe resigned as campaign Director-General of the Labour Party flag-bearer on personal grounds.

Tanko made this known when he spoke on telephone with Daily Post on Tuesday.

He stated that Okupe accepts that the interest of ‘Obedients’ across the world should come before him.

Tanko said: “Doyin Okupe resigned on his ground. He believes that the ‘Obedient movement’ supersedes every other interest. He has decided; the Labour Party’s executive would take the decision the way forward.”

African Examiner recalls that on Monday, Doyin Okupe, who was the Director General of the Obi-Datti campaign was convicted of going against the Money Laundering Act by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and was thereafter sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, gave an option of N500,000 a fine on each of the 26 count charges which totals to N13m for which the former PDP chieftain was found guilty.

The former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan decided to pay a fine of N13 million so that he could defeat the 4:30 pm deadline.