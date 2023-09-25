Over 81,000 People Enter Ethiopia From Sudan -UN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the conflict in Sudan has reached 81,095, according to the UN migration agency.

As of Sept. 16, a total of 81,095 crossings had been made by returnees, refugees and asylum seekers from conflict-affected Sudan to its neighbour, Ethiopia, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

Of the total number of crossings, 37,515 are Ethiopian nationals, 28,177 are Sudanese nationals, and the remaining 15,403 are third-country nationals, the IOM said.

The crossings started on April 21 shortly after the onset of the conflict in Sudan, mainly through the Metema and Kurmuk Ethiopia-Sudan border entry points, the United Nations had previously said.

Sudan has been witnessing clashes between the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary forces in the capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15. (Xinhua/NAN)





