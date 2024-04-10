Nollywood Actor Junior Pope Dies In Boat Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo popularly called, Jnr Pope, is dead.

It was gathered that the actor died on Wednesday afternoon during a boat trip for a film production.

National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed to Channels Television that the remains of the actor have been deposited at the morgue.

He also confirmed that the remains of a crew member were recovered while the bodies of three other crew members were yet to be recovered as they were five in the boat which capsized after colliding with another boat around the River Niger area in Anambra State.

Less than 24 hours ago, the actor put up a video of himself in a speed boat with no life jacket on with the caption: “See me lamenting the risk we take to entertain you, crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…who does that?” (sic)

Nollywood actors have started putting up condolence messages on their social media pages to honour the late actor.