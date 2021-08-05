Insecurity: Ohaneze Hails Nigerian Army For Restoring Peace In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President General of apex Igbo Socio Cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, has applauded the Nigerian Army for its role in restoring peace to the SouthEast Region of the country.

African Examiner reports that the geo political zone had in recent times faced serious security challenges, especially the issue of unknown gunmen which has been terorising the area

Obiozor, made the commendation in Enugu when he hosted the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja on a courtesy visit.

He expressed his delight for the visit saying “without peace nations cannot progress and without the Armed Forces we will have more problems.

“They are the pillars of Nigeria’s unity, describing the Nigerian Army among “the best in Africa.

The Ohaneze Chief, however, called on troops to continue to do their best to ensure peace and security nationwide.

Responding, the General Officer commanding described Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a key stakeholder in managing the affairs within the Divisions core Area of Responsibility.

“Nigerian Army is an instrument of the state to safeguard peace, security and to ensure economic activities hence the need to partner all stakeholders to achieve its mandate.

General Lagbaja commended the leadership of the group for their recent pronouncement against the threat of using force in enforcing secessionists planned weekly sit at home order.

He assured the entire residents of the region of security and warned troublemakers against any breach of security, and extended the hand of cooperation of the Division to the group in areas of security in the region.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a socio-cultural organisation designed to provide a platform where Ndigbo, within and outside Nigeria come together for the purpose of nurturing better understanding and harmonious relations amongst themselves and with other ethnic groups in Nigeria and beyond.























