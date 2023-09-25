Pastor Tunde Bakare’s Speech On Mohbad Spark Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has come under fire concerning his statement on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Alobad better known as Mohbad.

The African Examiner recalls that Mohbad died and was buried a few weeks ago and the cause of his death has been stirred in controversy. The police have dug up his grave to perform an autopsy but in the minds of many Nigerians the death of the singer could be traced to Naira Marley, the owner of the Marlians record label, a label which the late singer signed for but later decided to opt out. Also, Nigerians put some blame for the death of the singer on a Lagos socialite, Sam Larry, who is also an associate of Marlian Marley as video clips of Sam Larry assaulting the late singer has since gone viral.

Since the death of the singer, many Nigerians have called for the arrest of Nair Marley and Sam Larry. Pastor Bakare speaking on the matter while preaching on Sunday at a church event in the UK stated that MohBad may have reaped the reward of his actions while alive.



He said: “My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who di£d at 27? MohBad. When he was drinking and smoking and associating with ev#l men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth. I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is MohBad a good name? Moh Bad.”



The statement of the cleric has sparked social media reactions as many netizens too to their X’s account to lampoon the former presidential aspirant concerning his statement on the deceased artiste. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@zazaofafrica_ writes: “I will put it out there, I don’t know if they are paying people to distract us from the mohbad’s situation but it won’t work and if “Age doesn’t define wisdom” was a person it would be this man.”

@Kunle_003 writes: “No be this man run for president then??”

@Esther_Rapheal1 writes: “Pastor will judge you and still be preaching for you not to judge someone.”

@BrayelaLayefa writes: “He should stay one place abeg, make i no go cuss am…. Oga just dey preach your word of God dey go.”

@Redfairylee writes: “Which kind Talk be this na ? So insensitive But Naso e Talk am exactly?”

@chidiTolujie writes: “Pastor could be correct. Every action we take has consequences, so it’s important to be mindful of our actions. What we sow will is what we will reap.”



@chameleon_fr writes: “Nigeria pastors talk too much.”



Also, Nolloywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, took to her Instagram account on Monday to lampoon the cleric.Dikeh wrote: “Dear Pastor Tunde, When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities, we never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them.



“It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born, and you say ‘HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS.’ What Actions?



“Please, please, please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today. It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this LOOSE COMMENT OF YOURS.



“I have learned over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, keep mute (DON’T TALK AT ALL). Preach your gospel and leave MohBad’s name out of your ministration. I don’t respect old age; I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age.”





