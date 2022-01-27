Police Chopper Crashes In Bauchi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Police Force helicopter has crashed in Bauchi on Wednesday, injuring six persons, the Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB stated.

The helicopter took off from Abuja but AIB stated that no life was lost in the crash.

The Bureau said it was informed of the accident by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and an inquiry is already underway.

“On 26th January, 2022, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF),” the statement said.

“There were some injuries but no fatality.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released.”