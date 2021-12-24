Police Parades 120 Criminal Suspects Arrested In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has paraded a total of 120 criminal suspects arrested between the months of August and December 2021 in parts of the state for various crimes.

Some of the criminal offences includes, kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, rape, arson, unlawful possession of firearms and Ammunition, amongst others..

Commissioner of police (CP) in the state, Mr. Abubakar Lawal disclosed this to newsmen during his maiden media briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Enugu.

He said “Gentlemen and ladies of the Press, I am delighted to welcome you to this press briefing and parade of criminal suspects, being the maiden edition since my assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, on 10th August, 2021.

” This briefing would have come much earlier than now, if not for some inevitable official exigencies. However, like it is commonly said, it is better late than never.

“As a matter of fact, I have within these past four months of assumption of duty in the State, come to understand and appreciate the security dynamics of the State.

“This has made it possible for me and Management Team to keep evolving appropriate strategies towards tackling existing and emerging security challenges in the State, which has brought about some of the operational breakthroughs we have so far recorded.

“Consequently, I will briefly present to you some of the operational breakthroughs recorded within the past two weeks, alongside the suspects arrested and exhibits recovered.

“Thereafter, I will summarily highlight all the modest operational breakthroughs we have so far recorded since I assumed duty in the month of August 2021.

The Commissioner gave a breakdown of the operational breakthroughs to include arrest of 32 suspects for unlawful possession of firearms/ ammunition, arrest of 20 kidnap/ suspects, as well as 12 murderers.

Also apprehended were two suspects who were alleged to be involved in defilement, stealing, including snatching of 16 assorted cars, adding that a total of 114 female suspects were nabbed and six female.

Paraded alongside the other suspect were three Kidnapper who were said to have conspired with their gang members now at large to kidnapped one Amechi Oguama (male) aged 38, on 20th October, 2021, demanded and received a ransom of about ten million naira (N10, 000.000.00) from the victim’s family, but failed to produce him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects, who confessed to the crime, had invited the victim to Enugu from his base in Lagos, to finalize a child adoption deal, after obtaining the total sum o three million, seven hundred and sixty-two thousand, five hundred naira (N3, 762, 500.00) as payment for the adoption of a twin.

“Meanwhile, a Mercedes Benz 4matic Jeep with reg. number: KWL 600 BE, belonging to the victim and in which he was abducted on the said date, have been recovered; while discreet investigation is ongoing to rescue the victim and apprehend other members of the criminal gang at large.

The Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) who performed the parade exercise after the CP’s briefing, said some suspects who specializes in Stealing by Fraudulent Means, were among those arrested and paraded.

He said after their arrest, assorted stolen Vehicles were recovered from the criminal elements

“The Suspect Involved are:

Odoh Tochukwu aged 23, of Obed Camp, Ngeneve, Coal Camp, Enugu,

Ifenyinwa Okonkwo (f) aged 23, of Ugwuaji Street, Maryland, Enugu, and

Ogbodo Chukwudi Emmanuel aged 28, of Brown and Brown, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“Brief Description of the Case:

The suspects were arrested at different locations between 7th and 13th December, 2021, by Police Detectives attached to Anti-Robbery Section of State CID Enugu, following the receipt of a report and intelligence gathered on their criminal activities.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the criminal syndicate is specialized in stealing cars by fraudulently sending fake credit alerts to unsuspecting car dealers, as payment for the purchase of cars and other items within Enugu and other parts of the country.

“Meanwhile, vehicles of different makes and other incriminating items were recovered from them, while further discreet investigation to arrest other members of the criminal gang at large is ongoing at Anti-Robbery Section of the State CID Enugu.

“Exhibits recovered Include:

3 Toyota Corolla Cars,

1 Toyota Camry (Spider)

The Suspect Involved is:

Benjamin Aniobi aged 27, of Akpugo in Nkanu West L.G.A.

Brief Description of the Rescue:

The suspect was arrested on 10/12/2021 at about 1940hrs, by Police Operatives attached to Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

“following aggressive manhunt of the perpetrators and rescue of an 86-year old female kidnap victim (names withheld), alleged to have been kidnapped on 03/12/2021 by unknown armed men in her residence at Agbani in Nkanu West L.G.A. Consequently, the Operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspect and rescued the victim unhurt in the gang’s criminal hideout in a forest at Ajame-Ndiuno, Uwani-Akpugo, Nkanu West L.G.A.

“Meanwhile, the victim has since been reunited with her family; while further discreet investigation to arrest other fleeing members of the criminal gang is ongoing.

He warned criminal elements operating in the state to better turn a new leaf, or be ready to face the music if nabbed.