Pope Francis Appoints New Bishop Of Zaria Diocese

Pope Francis Appoints New Bishop Of Zaria DioceseFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, September 21st, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. Dr. Habila Tyiakwonaboi Daboh as the new Bishop of Zaria Diocese, Kaduna State.
This announcement was contained in a statement issued on the Facebook page of the Catholic Broadcast Commission, Nigeria, on Thursday.
The African Examiner writes that Fr. Habila Daboh until his appointment was the Rector of the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna since 2016.
The statement further disclosed that Daboh was born on 10 June 1970 in the Zangon Kataf area, in the Archdiocese of Kaduna.
