Tinubu Never Ask Us For Permission To Wage War Against Niger – Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu, asked for permission of the upper legislative chamber to launch a military attack against the Niger Republic.



The African Examiner writes that there were reports that President Tinubu had written to the senate on Friday, August 5, 2023, asking for their support for Nigeria’s military intervention in Niger Republic.

Explaining the context of the President’s letter, Akpabio stated that the Nigerian leader only asked for the parliament’s support in the successful implementation of the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) resolution concerning the military intervention in Niger Republic.

He made the clarifications in the plenary session on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by virtue of his correspondence, had not asked for approval of the parliament or approval of the senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

“Rather, Mr. President and commander in chief had expressed and I quote ‘A wish to respectfully solicit support of the national assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions as outlined in the said communications,’” Akpabio stated.

He further disclosed that the leadership of the senate has been asked to meet with President Tinubu to look into the best approach to resolve the Niger issue.





