Presidential Yacht Already Delivered But Not Yet Paid For — Ndume

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has disclosed that the deal for the presidential yacht has already been agreed, signed and delivered before the public condemnation.

Ndume disclosed this as he clarified the issues about the controversial yacht on Arise TV on Friday.

The African Examiner recalls that the yacht is said to be about N5 billion naira and it recently caused public outcry after the details of the ₦2.1 trillion supplementary budget submitted to the national assembly were published.

Ndume said, “We queried the amount budgeted for the yacht, but it was signed for a dollar rate, and the new rate isn’t favourable. The budget was predicated for about ₦435, and now it is over ₦800.

“The Navy also clarified that it is not a new budget. And even the House of Representatives moved the budget to the Student loan. The deal for the yacht has been agreed, signed, and delivered but not paid for.”

The lawmaker also spoke about the procurement of ₦160m for Land Cruiser SUV for each lawmaker in the National Assembly adding that it’s normal for government officials to buy vehicles to carry out their oversight functions.

Speaking on why the lawmakers did not go for Nigerian-made vehicles, Ndume representing Borno South stated that Nigerian vehicle companies only assemble vehicle parts.

“The reason why we did not choose Nigerian-made cars is because they don’t manufacture their vehicles, but they assemble them.

“I prefer Nigerian-made products, but the Nigerian car companies are only buying the vehicle parts and assembling them here,” Ndume said.

He further disclosed that the lawmakers chose SUVs as most Nigerian roads were not motorable.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



