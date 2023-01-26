PVC Collection: Imo State Declares Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 General Elections approach, the Imo State government has declared Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27, 2023, as public holidays to allow workers to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the coming elections.

Speaking to newsmen after the first Executive Council meeting this year on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba stated that the public holiday affects mainly Imo workers in the Civil and Public Service.

According to Emelumba, those involved in essential services like the banks, electricity workers and others so designated are not involved.

He also stated that there will be free medical outreach for indigent Imo residents beginning from January 27, 2023, at some designated locations and hospitals in the State.