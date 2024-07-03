Reactions As Flood Sacks Lagos Schools, Homes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some netizens on X formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday took to the micro-blogging platform to express their views over the flood in Lagos State.

It is worth recalling that the rain on Tuesday yesterday and today Wednesday, have caused problems in many homes and one of the places affected the most is Isheri-Osun in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. According to available reports, many schools have locked their doors, telling their students to stay at home.

A school in White Sand Estate, sent a message telling them to stay at home because of the folding as the rains have refused to stop.

The message read, “Good morning dearest parents. Trust your night was splendid. Due to the downpour and a predicted serious rainy weather forecast today, we have decided to close the school and postpone today’s exam. As you can see, almost everywhere is flooded.

“As a school, we prioritise the safety of our geniuses above everything else. Consequently, the school bus will also not operate today. We are extremely sorry for all the inconvenience.”

Reacting to this development, some netizens took to their handles to berate the government for the flood. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



@chude__ writes: “Ikeja Oshodi Lekki 3rd mainland bridge With just one rainfall, everyone is submerged by flood. Quite Shameless for a “Mega City”

@therealdaddymo1 writes: “GRV spoke about the flooding issues in Lagos and what he planned to do. Bad decisions and poor planning over the last few decades in Lagos are to blame. Another flooding event is taking over Lagos now.”



@Onlineguru_ writes: “The only thing Mega about lagos is the Agberoism and Corruption.”



@Onlineguru_ writes: “Take advantage of every opportunity to cash out when people see problem you see money.”



@Trustissue_t writes: “It’s a normal thing all over the world for rain to cause flooding irrespective of your infrastructural status. Some people are just blinded by their political differences and their ethnicity war. This same year was when Dubai was submerged in floods January California.”



@Wewe_Of_Lagos writes: “Flood in lagos isn’t always this much, the issue of flood started when that woman from anambra carry lagos state govt to court, that they are restricting her movements which is her fundamental right, every last Saturday of every month.”



@Obi writes: “It’s the effontery to assume that Lagos politicians are doing the best when the state has not solved its drainage issues.”



@Beachbruff writes: “It’s not about shame for a mega city rest make tribalism no wound you All tribes live in that mega city don’t forget they’re reaping what they sowed they sand filled water areas where do they expect the waters to flow to when rain falls if not inside the city.”



@Ofe2011Ore writes: “ Oga , calm down jooo. With the magnitude of rain today, you must be a hater to say everyone is submerged. It was raining and heavily so. It is expected. What we should look out is how many of these areas are still flooded 2-3 hours after raining..”



@Walechulo writes: “Lagos is so trashy but the inhabitants will gas it up to make you believe it’s the place to be off the road jor.”