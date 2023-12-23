I Will Be Fair To All, President Tinubu Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu says he will always be fair to all Nigerians and his administration remains committed to advancing the unity of the country as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu, who joined the Muslim Ummah to observe Jumaat prayers marking the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), commended the Society for its service to humanity, contributions to the propagation of the tenets of Islam, and efforts in uplifting the downtrodden.

He implored members of the Society to remain committed to their objectives of advancing the education of citizens, as well as promoting the moral and social development of the Muslim Ummah.

The President thanked the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for their support during the elections, emphasizing that their efforts serve as a motivation for his government to stay resolute in delivering good governance to the people.





