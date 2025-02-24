Kidnapped Afenifere Youth Leader Begs Nigerians For N100m Ransom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Eniola Ojajuni, the kidnapped national president of the Afenifere Youth Council, has begged Nigerians for financial assistance to pay the ransom his abductors requested.

In a video that has gone viral, Ojajuni is seen sitting on the ground as an unidentified gunman points an AK-47 rifle at him.

Looking distressed, Ojajuni begged Nigerians; particularly those from the Ilaje area of Ondo state, to assist him regain his freedom.

According to him, he has been given a 24-hour deadline and his abductors have threatened to kill him if the ransom is not paid.

“Nigerians, please help me! Your donation, N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000, will go a long way to save my life. My name is Prince Eniola Ojajuni. God bless you. Aderohunmu, please help me spread this video,” he said.

The kidnap of the Afenifere Youth Council President was announced by Abiodun Aderohunmu, the national secretary of the Afenifere Youth Council.

Aderohunmu stated that Ojajuni was abducted on February 17, 2025, in Abuja and he was shot in his buttock.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja, Nigeria,” Aderohunmu said.