Reactions As Report Says 62% Of Nigerians See Country Moving Forward Under President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) _ Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that 62% of Nigerians believe that the country will progress under President Tinubu.

The African Examiner recalls that a firm conducted by CMC Connect LLP, a Lagos-based public perception consulting and strategic communication firm, in partnership with Analysts Data Services and Resources (ADSR), reported that 62 percent of Nigerians believed the country will move forward under the administration of President Tinubu.

According to the firm, a total of 1,714 participants across the country’s six geopolitical zones took part in the survey and shared their opinions and views concerning the first 60 days of Tinubu’s administration.

The report reads: “38% do not see the country moving forward under the current administration, while 62% do.

“By and large, respondents are less satisfied with the first 60 days of the current administration, but they are more optimistic about the country moving forward under the current administration.”

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians on X, formerly known as Twitter, have frowned at the report saying that the report does not indicate the reality on ground.



An X user, Chibuzoo stated that the survey is a mere government propaganda used to deceive the masses.

Chibuzoo writes: “62% of Nigerians like Tinubu regime is idiotic, this is one of the signs to know that this government without a cabinet has nothing to offer. In less than 80 days you are already running a propaganda, you can’t propaganda your way to good policies. This fuel issue is bitting hard.”

Seye C. Ogun writes: “”Let us be fearing God in all we do ehn. How can one conduct a survey using 1,714 people as sample size from an actual population of 200m or more and conclude that 62% of Nigerians are happy with the current happenings? A statistically dead survey is what was conducted.”

Ojadike writes: “Let me also bring to your notice that the ‘so-called’ survey was rigged. 62% of Nigerians can’t be blind and foolish at the same time.”

Chukwuma Nwokoye writes: “62% of Nigerians is 124m, Deceptive.”

Mayowa Olagunju writes: “62% of Nigerians see the country moving forward under Tinubu despite economic hardship. When I saw the tweet I was laughing, plz who are 62% of Nigerians? When some people wake to fuel price of N700 naira.”

Sir David Onyemaizu writes: “62% of Nigerians believe that Tinubu’s administration will be better? The same Nigerians that have resorted to trekking due to the inflated transport fares?

“Same Nigerians that can’t afford to use their cars because of the ever-increasing cost of PMS?

“Same Nigerians that can’t afford three square meals due to hyper inflated prices of food items?

“Same Nigerians that barely scrape by on a $30 minimum wage going by the current exchange rate of 940/$?

“You can’t propaganda your way to good policies. You certainly can’t use stupid media antics to gain the heart of the people when there’s so much economic hardship while you keep enriching yourselves at the detriment of the masses. 60% Nigerians my foot.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



