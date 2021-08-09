Ebonyi Governor Suspends Development Centre Coordinator

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved suspension of the Coordinator, Ohaozara Development Centre, Mr Obinna Ekezie.

Umahi gave the approval in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Abakaliki by Dr Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner.

He said the suspension was as a result of acts of misconduct bordering on dishonesty and travelling outside the State without official permission.

“Mr Obinna Ekezie is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner not later than 4p.m. Aug. 8.

“In a similar development, the Governor approved the appointment of Mr Peter Akpa as Acting Coordinator of the Development Centre with immediate effect.

“All concerned are to ensure strict compliance,” the statement said. (NAN)























