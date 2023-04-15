Reactions As Saheed Osupa Ends Rift With Pasuma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians have reacted to a video that showed beautiful moments between popular Nigerian fuji singers, Wasiu Alabi Ajibola, aka Pasuma and Akorede Babatunde Okunola, a.k.a Saheed Osupa.

The African Examiner recalls that a video call uploaded on Saheed Osupa’s Instagram page showed him consoling Pasuma on the death of his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death.

Speaking on why he couldn’t be with Pasuma, Osupa disclosed that he had to attend to some other issues.

Expressing his regret for not condoling Pasuma in person, Osupa assured that he could play his role as a colleague and friend in spirit.

He said: “Even though I can’t be available in person to condole with you and play my role as a colleague and friend, I want you to know that I’m always with you in spirit. May Mama’s soul rest in peace. Be Strong, my brother and friend @officialpasuma.”

The African Examiner recalls that Pasuma on the 6th of April announced the demise of his mother.

Reacting to this, some netizens took to the comment section to celebrate the duo.

@thegreenland properties writes: “It’s good to see how you both connect. one love.”

@yomexism writes: “And some people said love is a scam. Ife lakoja ofin, Ife Bori ohun gbogbo. God bless. you @kingsaheedosupa.”

@folagbadollarz writes: “But why are you not following yourself on instagram sir?, @kingsaheedosupa.”

@aremu_onisegunko writes: “Thank you DADDY @kingsaheedosupa. May both of you never fight again till both of you die.”