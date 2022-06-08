APC Primary : Bakare Scores Zero, Nwajiuba Polls One Vote

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, put up a poor showing at the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.

While Nwajiuba could only garner one vote, Bakare failed to match his grit with action after he recorded no vote.

Prior to the ballot casting, the senior pastor had shunned calls for him to step down for other stronger contenders, vowing that he would rather step up.

At the end of the proceeding, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, clinched the sole ticket at stake to become the APC presidential candidate.