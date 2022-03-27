Report Police Officers Wearing Mufti On Duty – Lagos CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, has called on members of the public to report any police officer and men carrying out their official duties while on mufti.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Mr Alabi said that the command would not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions againt erring police personnel.

African Examiner reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on March 12, warned police officers against the use of mufti and unauthorised outfits while on duty.

The Lagos police boss, therefore, warned all area commanders, tactical commanders and divisional police officers to ensure total compliance by the officers and men.

He said that they must be in approved uniforms while on patrol and stop-and-search duties.

Mr Alabi said that the command would hold liable any supervisor or head of department under whose jurisdiction this directive would be flouted.

NAN