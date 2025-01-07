Reps To Commence 2025 Budget Defence Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives is to commence the defence for the 2025 appropriation bill by Ministries Departments and Agencies on Tuesday.

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, revealed this on Monday after a meeting with the chairman of statutory committees at the House of Representatives.

Bichi also stated that the House hopes to pass the budget before or by the end of January 2025.

On December 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu presented a₦49.7tn Budget Proposal for 2025 before a joint session of the National Assembly, with Security and defence, infrastructure, health and education topping the allocations.

“It is with great pleasure that I lay before this distinguished joint session of the National Assembly, the 2025 Budget of Nigeria titled, ‘The Restoration Budget’ securing peace, building prosperity,” Tinubu said as he concluded his 30-minute speech during the presentation.

In his presentation, the President listed some of the highlights of the budget as defence and security – N4.91tn, infrastructure – N4.06tn, health – N2.4tn, education – N3.5tn, among others.